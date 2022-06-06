Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statements of actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan a day after actor received a threat letter. Statements of a total of 4 people have been recorded so far. Maharashtra Home Department has also strengthened the ‘Dabangg’ star and his father’s security.Also Read - Salman Khan: Net Worth, Monthly Income, Property Details And Everything You Need to Know

The police had said that the letter was found by Salim Khan's security staff on a bench. According to the police, the chit contained dire threats for both Salman and Salim Khan, stating 'Moosewala jaisa haal hoga'.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, a screenwriter and film producer, approached the Bandra police Sunday following which an FIR was registered under Section 506 (2) (threat to cause death) of the Indian Penal Code.