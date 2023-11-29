Home

After reviewing Salman Khan's protection, the Mumbai police advised him to remain vigilant in light of another threat from mobster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mumbai Police Review Salman Khan's Security After Fresh Threats From Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A threat has been sent to Salman Khan after mobster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that Gippy Grewal’s close relationship with Khan was the cause of the attack on his Canadian house. For this reason, the Mumbai Police examined the superstar’s protection on Tuesday. For the unversed, the Mumbai Police have already granted the actor Y-plus security.

Mumbai Police REVIEWS Salman Khan’s Security

The Mumbai Police have re-examined superstar Salman Khan’s security measures in response to a recent message on social media that threatened him. Following threats from mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, Following the recent threats against Khan, the Mumbai Police have notified him and reviewed his security measures. “We have also written to the social media platform to check where the post has been generated from, whether the social media accounts is genuine of Bishnoi and who handles it as Bishnoi is in jail. We are trying to find the Internet protocol address.”

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Fresh Threats on Facebook

Lawrence Bishnoi took ownership of the attack outside Gippy Grewal’s Canadian house. He wrote a lengthy post on Facebook and wrote, “Your close ties with Salman Khan won’t protect you. It’s time for your ‘brother’ to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don’t fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death didn’t go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

“Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to, ” he added.

Gippy Grewal Denies Any Bond With Salman Khan

In a Facebook post directed at Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal, the thug claimed responsibility for the gunshots that Grewal’s apartment in Canada had received early on Sunday morning. The singer reacted to the attack in an interview with News18 and said, “I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

The actor’s security cover has been strengthened to Y-Plus as of November 2022. Additionally, the actor has been authorized to carry a personal firearm. The star also bought a brand-new, bulletproof car.

