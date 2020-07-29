Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has recently filed an FIR against his son’s girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family members (her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi) for abetment to suicide. Now, DNA’s web team has shared an exclusive report where Mumbai Police’s sources said when Sushant’s father recorded his statement, he didn’t take Rhea Chakraborty’s name. In fact, none of his family members expressed any such doubts regarding Rhea. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty to Apply for Interim Bail After Serious Allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father KK Singh

Police sources stated, "We have recorded the statement of every member of Sushant Singh's family which includes Sushant Singh's father KK Singh and sister. No one has named Rhea Chakraborty in their statement, whereas we asked them many times during that period. When Sushant Singh's father and brother-in-law met the Mumbai Police's Jt.CP Law & Order, he had not expressed any such doubts regarding Rhea Chakraborty."

"We have come to know about the arrival of Bihar Police on Tuesday itself. Mumbai Police is still investigating the three companies of Sushant Singh Rajput, in some of which Rhea and her brother are directors. But we do not want to come under media pressure and conclude to any decision", the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has alleged that Rhea distanced him from his family and also changed his mobile number so that none of them can contact the late actor. There are reports that suggest Rhea apparently had multiple fights with the MS Dhoni star’s sister who was based in Mumbai. Sushant’s father alleged that Rhea exploited Sushant financially. She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step.