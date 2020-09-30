After actor Payal Ghosh alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2014, he has been summoned by Mumbai Police. The filmmaker has been told to appear at the Versova police station on Thursday. The news agency ANI reported, “Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap (in a file photo) asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against the actor”. Also Read - Payal Ghosh, Who Accused Anurag Kashyap, Requests For Y Level Security, Claims Her Life is Under Threat

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest”. Also Read - #MeToo on Anurag Kashyap: Police to Record Filmmaker’s Statement in Sexual Harassment Case



After accusing Kashyap of raping her, Payal Ghosh moved to the Police station in Mumbai and filed an FIR against the director who shot films like Manmarziyan, Gangs of Waseypur 1 & 2, Choked. Ghosh claimed that he stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. “An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman — U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC,” the actor’s lawyer mentioned.

Payal met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to help her in getting justice.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.