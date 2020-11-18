Mumbai police on Wednesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 23 and 24 respectively over their objectionable comments on social media aimed at spreading communal tension. This is the third time Mumbai police have asked the actor to appear before the Bandra police in the matter. They were earlier asked to be present on October 26 and 27 respectively but failed to appear. They were later asked to appear on November 9 and 10 but did not do so. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Demands Justice For Bihar Teenager Who Was Burnt Alive, Says 'Our Daughters Are Not Safe'

Kangana Ranaut had informed police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available after November 15. Mumbai police had issued the second notice to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel on November 3 and ordered them to appear before it on November 9 and 10 respectively.

Both the sisters were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through posts on social media. Bandra police on October 21 issued a notice to Kangana and Rangoli to record their statements in the case. The actor's lawyer informed the police that she was in Himachal and busy with family weddings.

The Bandra metropolitan magistrate’s court last month ordered police to investigate a complaint filed by the Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to the tweets and other statements of Ms Ranaut and her sister.

Mumbai Police filed an FIR against them under IPC sections 153 A, 295A and 124A which relate to promoting enmity between different groups, deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion, sedition and also asked them to appear before the police.

