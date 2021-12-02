Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Department’s official Instagram account has used another Bollywood reference to raise awareness about Covid protocols. The Mumbai Police account used a scene from the upcoming Kabir Khan flick to argue about the need of wearing masks at all times, after using references from ‘Stree’ and ‘Main Hoon Na.’Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi And More Set The Stage On Fire At a Delhi Wedding | Watch

The Mumbai Police handle took dialogue from Ranveer Singh‘s upcoming movie ’83’. The movie, based on the life and world cup journey of former India captain Kapil Dev. The department used one of the lines from the trailer to send out a message to people who ignore Covid-19 safety protocols. The dialogue was: “He doesn’t know defence”, the police wrote in their post: “When you don’t wear your mask in spite of ’83’ million reminders.” Also Read - 83' is 'Here to Win' - Trailer of Kabir Khan's Most Anticipated Film Starring Ranveer Singh is Out

Take a peek at their Instagram post:

The caption reads, ” When you don’t wear your mask in spite of ’83’ million reminders” The post currently has 11,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for its funny and quirky references on social matters.

THIS is how netizens reacted:

’83’ is slated to release on December 24.

(With inputs from IANS)