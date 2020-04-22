Where most of the people are helping the needy amid the nationwide lockdown, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has taken a step forward to give the frontline workers a boost to help them in their battle against the deadly infection. He has helped Mumbai Police by facilitating 8 hotels with meals so that they can rest, shower and change with arrangements for breakfast and dinner in between their duty. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 22, 2020: F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Chandler Bing AKA Matthew Perry Turns Chef Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Tries 'Nude Eating' | See Picture

The Mumbai Police thanked Rohit for this kind gesture in keeping Mumbai safe and tweeted," #RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe."

A few days ago, Rohit Shetty helped Bollywood’s leading paparazzi by inquiring them about the need for funds. He has paid off their salaries for the month of April. In an interview with Mid-Day, Yogen Shah said, “I had paid their salaries for March (but was unsure of the way ahead). Then, I got calls from Rohit Shetty’s production house and Hrithik sir’s team, offering help. Hrithik sir asked whether he should give me a lump sum to be distributed among my boys, or send the money directly to their accounts. I told him to do the latter as my team should know that the funds have come from him”.

In India, positive coronavirus cases reached 19,984, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 3,2870 have been cured and discharged and one has migrated. With 47 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 640.