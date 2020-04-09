Mumbai police does it again! The firm’s Twitter handle attracts Twitterati’s attention yet again. The Mumbai Police’s social media team plays with serious things, making them simple and easy for comprehension, online. Recently, they responded wittily to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn after he shared a video of them and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Sharad Kelkar on Saif Ali Khan's 'This is Not History' Statement For Tanhaji: He Didn't Mean That

The Singham actor took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. "#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video.

Responding to this, the cops gave a witty reply that consisted of some of the major hit films of the much-loved actor.

On that, Mumbai Police tagged him and tweeted, “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were- ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona.”

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020



Earlier, Mumbai Police posted a heart-warming video on the lockdown days and essential service providers. The Bollywood actor was impressed by the same and hailed the video.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020



Ajay Devgn has essayed the character of a police official in many of his flicks including Gangaajal and two installments of Singham. The actor has also portrayed the role of an underworld gangster in the film Once upon a time in Mumbai.