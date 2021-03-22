It’s been three days that John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga hit the theatres and the movie is doing well on theatres despite the rise in coronavirus cases. The gangster drama saw a huge rise in its box office collection on day 3 and recorded its highest single-day collection. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the movie earned Rs 3.52 crore on day 3. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 2: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi Starrer Earns Rs 5.22 crore

The total box office collection of the Sanjay Gupta movie is now Rs 8.74 crore. Mumbai Saga had earned Rs 2.82 crore on its first day and saw a slight dip on the second day with Rs 2.40 crore collection. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about how Filmmaker Mistreated Her | Watch Full Interview with Oprah Winfrey Here

This box office comes despite the movie being the latest target of piracy sites, which also raised major concern for the makers. The box office has also been hit due to safety restrictions imposed by the Maharashtrian government amid the rising coronavirus cases.

This movie has also earned positive reviews from the audience and film critics.