John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has finally hit the theatres and is doing well despite re-surge in coronavirus cases. The gangster drama has earned positive reviews from the audience and film critics. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Mumbai Saga earned Rs 2.82 crore on its first day. However, it saw a slight dip on the second day with Rs 2.40 crore collection. The approximate total collection of the Sanjay Gupta movie so far is around Rs 5.22 crore.

This box office comes despite the movie being the latest target of piracy sites, which also raised major concern for the makers. The box office has also been hit due to safety restrictions imposed by the Maharashtrian government amid the rising coronavirus cases.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media mentioning that Mumbai Saga is an ‘Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue’, he further added that the ‘First hour razor-sharp, second half good… Mass entertainer!’

Mumbai Saga is set in the 1980s and 90s and portrays the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. John Abraham’s character Amartya Rao is out on the streets of Mumbai to rule the city. However, Emraan Hashmi who is playing the role of a cop aims to end gangster John. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy in other important roles.