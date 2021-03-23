Mumbai: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga saw a sharp decline in its box office collection on Monday. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the gangster drama earned Rs 1.49 crore on March 22. The total box office collection of the Sanjay Gupta movie is now Rs 10.23 crore. Mumbai Saga had earned Rs 2.82 crore on its first day and saw a slight dip on the second day with Rs 2.40 crore collection. Whereas on Sunday, it again saw a huge rise with Rs 3.52 crore. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 93,388 Sweatshirt And Tights Gets Spring Fashion Right

This box office comes despite the movie being the latest target of piracy sites, which raised major concern for the makers. The box office has also been hit due to safety restrictions imposed by the Maharashtrian government amid the rising coronavirus cases.

Mumbai Saga is set in the 1980s and 90s and portrays the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. John Abraham’s character Amartya Rao is out on the streets of Mumbai to rule the city. However, Emraan Hashmi who is playing the role of a cop aims to end gangster John.