Mumbai Saga Day 1 Box Office Collection: The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has hit the theatres on Friday, March 19, 2021, and has been receiving mixed response from the audience as the genre of the film is not new and both the lead actors Emraan and John have played such roles earlier in several movies. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga also features Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Mahesh Manjrekakr, Anjana Sukhani, Rohit Roy, Amol Gupte, Samir Soni, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Public Review: Interesting After The Interval And Climax is Worthy of Goosebumps, Say The Audience

Director Sanjay Gupta is known for exploring the underworld in his screen offerings. Mumbai Saga is set in the late ‘80s and the early ‘90s when the city of dreams was going through a major makeover. The film is released when coronavirus restrictions were lifted and theatres started working on full occupancy. However, the night curfews in several states amid rising COVID-19 cases in India have led the film to earn even less than Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi. As per BoxOfficeIndia.com, Mumbai Saga is estimated to have collected around Rs 2-2.50 crore net on day one. The first day business of Roohi was Rs 3.06 crore which is nothing huge but decent considering Mumbai Saga. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Twitter Review: Netizens Discard The John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi Starrer



Mumbai Saga was given a thumbs up by the film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He wrote: “#OneWordReview… #MumbaiSaga: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue… #JohnAbraham terrific, #EmraanHashmi impactful, #MaheshManjrekar, #AmolGupte superb… First hour razor-sharp, second half good… Mass entertainer! #MumbaiSagaReview”.

John Abraham had recently said that he prefers the big-screen experience over streaming platforms. He had told PTI, “It is important for the film industry to instill confidence in cinema owners as they open their theatres with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, so that audience can once again look forward to the community viewing experience. He added, “I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big-screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and ‘Mumbai Saga’ will bring that back.”