John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer film Mumbai Saga has finally hit the theatres and is expected to do well. The gangster drama has garnered positive reviews from the audience and film critics. The heavy-duty action saga has is expected to open on a good note at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Mumbai Saga is an 'Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue', he added that the 'First hour razor-sharp, second half good… Mass entertainer!' However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the box office collection.

Set in the 1980s and 90s, the film portrays the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. John Abraham's character Amartya Rao is out on the streets of Mumbai to rule the city. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a cop whose motive is to end gangster John. He is seen as a cop who rose from the 'ghettos of Bombay to stop' Amartya Rao. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy in important roles.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)