Munawar Faruqui's mom dies by suicide: The latest Judgment Day episode on Lock Upp turned out to be more emotional than controversial. When host Kangana Ranaut asked the contestants to reveal their secrets, Munawar Faruqui spoke in length about an incident from his past that made everyone go emotional on the show. The popular comedian talked about his mother's death and how she had lived in an abusive marriage for years. He revealed that his mother had died by suicide and he regrets not being there with her during the incident.

Munawar's revelation also shocked Kangana Ranaut who couldn't resist her tears. He started with: "I still remember it was a Friday afternoon. There was a moment when the doctors asked me to leave her hand and when they forced me to, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go. I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier." Munawar went on to reveal that his mother hadn't had anything to eat for at least eight days and she had been suffering for 22 years in her marriage where neither her husband nor other members of the family took care of her.

Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on mom’s suicide: Saw her being beaten up

"The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents," he said.

Munawar added that his mother used to do odd jobs to support him and run the household and she had suffered due to the family feud. “My mom made chaklis etc to run our household but things were very different with my father and grandmom. My mom did not get respect in that house. My entire family blamed her for my sister’s marriage. My mom had a debt of ₹3,500,” he said.

Munawar Faruqui’s startling revelation on Lock Upp: My mom drank acid, died by suicide

The comedian mentioned that he regrets not being with her mother the night before and why he couldn’t pay her loan back. “I still regret why I did not sleep with her, why I didn’t reach there earlier and why I did not have ₹3,500 at the time. It was not one reason why my mom took that decision, there were many. She was strong. I still regret not asking her when I saw her quiet for a few days. This is why I do not want to shout or fight. And, the relationship I had, I never abused or raised my hand. Perhaps, that is the reason I was in a mentally abused relationship but I won’t blame anyone,” he explained.

Zeeshan Khan, who is another contestant on the show, also spoke out about a similar incident in his life. He revealed his mother also suffered the same but his father was always by her side. Meanwhile, Mandana Karimi was evicted after the latest episode. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Lock Upp!