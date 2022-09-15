Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui and Nazila have broken their relationship. The two had started dating in December last year. Nazila, who is a model, was one of the top searches when Munawar was inside the Lock Upp. The standup comedian’s fans wanted to know about the love life of Munawar. As per a report in E-times, Munawar and Nazila have split up. The source said, “The two have called it quits. Recently they decided to not be together anymore. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and other social media platforms.”Also Read - Comedian Kunal Kamra's Show in Gurgaon Cancelled After VHP, Bajrang Dal Threaten Protests

However, there is no confirmation from both Munawar and Nazila. The reason behind their break-up is still not known, but there's a buzz that it may have got to do with Munawar's closeness with actress Anjali Arora during the show Lock Upp.

In May, the news portal got in touch with Nazila to ask about Anjali Arora, who shared closeness with Munawar inside the Lock Upp. She had said, "I really don't want to talk about this. I am not open to this conversation."

Here’s an old video of Munawar, Nazila and Anjali from a party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M__Rizwan (@daani_47)

There was a buzz that Nazila didn’t like Munawar’s closeness with actress Anjali Arora during the show Lock Upp as the two were seen developing feelings for each other.