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Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala welcome baby girl ahead of second wedding anniversary- See Pics

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala welcome baby girl ahead of second wedding anniversary- See Pics

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala have entered a joyful phase of life after welcoming their baby girl as the couple celebrates this special moment ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

Munawar Faruqui Welcomes Baby Girl With Mehzabeen Coatwala (PC: Instagram)

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has stepped into a new and emotional phase of life after becoming a father once again. The entertainer shared the happy news that he and his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, have been blessed with a baby girl. The announcement came as a surprise to fans as the couple had kept their personal life very private. Munawar shared the news on social media with heartfelt words and hospital pictures while choosing to keep the faces of the mother and child hidden. The moment has brought joy to his followers and well-wishers across the country.

What did Munawar Faruqui share about his baby girl?

Munawar Faruqui posted a series of pictures on Instagram from the hospital where he was seen with his wife, Mehzabeen and their newborn daughter. In his emotional message, he wrote “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe”. The post reflected gratitude and happiness as the couple welcomed their child into the world. This special moment has come just ahead of their second wedding anniversary, which they will celebrate later this month after their private nikkah ceremony in 2024.

How did celebrities react to the news?

As soon as the announcement was made social media was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and celebrities. Varun Dhawan wrote “Congratulations bhai” while Aly Goni shared “Alhamdulillah”. Gauahar Khan sent blessings saying “Mabrook Allah hifazat kare”. Ranveer Allahbadia also congratulated the couple warmly. Other personalities like Mr Faisu Mahhi Vij, Poonam Pandey and Digvijay Rathee also extended their love and wishes to the new parents.

See post of Munawar Faruqui here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

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Also read: Munawar Faruqui Gets Married Again, Second Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala Shares Wedding Pic

About Munawar Faruqui’s family life

Munawar Faruqui already has a son named Mikael from his previous marriage with Jasmine while Mehzabeen Coatwala also has a daughter from her earlier relationship. The couple now shares a blended family as they welcome their new baby girl. Their marriage took place in a private ceremony in May 2024 and was kept away from public attention. Reports also suggest that actress Hina Khan played a role in bringing the couple together.

Why has Munawar Faruqui’s personal life been in the spotlight?

Munawar’s personal journey has often been discussed in the media especially during his Bigg Boss 17 stint. His past relationships became a topic of conversation inside the show after his ex partner Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card contestant. Despite past controversies Munawar has continued to focus on his personal growth and family life.

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