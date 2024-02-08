Munawar Faruqui And Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renee Spotted Partying Together, Netizens Are Confused – Watch Video

Home

Recently Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was spotted with Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen arriving to a party in the same car. Netizens are confused to see Renee and Munawar together. Watch Video

Mumbai: Ever since Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 winner, he has been creating buzz around social media. The stand-up comedian became the talk of the town after he visited Dongri and was mobbed by a sea of humans recently Munawar was spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party which Abhishek Kumar hosted. On Wednesday night Munawar was seen with an unusual guest, Faruqui arrived at the party with Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen, they were seen together walking out of the same car. As the duo greeted the paparazzi their video soon became viral on social media.

Tagging along with Munawar Faruqui and Renee Sen was the social media star Orry. Renee opted for a relaxed look for the outing, sporting a peach strappy crop top and blue denim, paired with high heels. Both Munawar and Renee arrived at the event together.

Take a look at Munawr Faruqui and Renee Sen’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Munawar Faruqui chose an off-white co-ord set and paired it with match shoes. However, as soon as the duo exited the car, they didn’t pose for the camera and soon took off to the party.

Fans In Shock To See with Munawar Faruqui with Renne Sen, ‘Is That Sushmita Sen’s Daughter?’

The short clip of Munawar Faruqui and Renee Sen went viral on social media and confused the netizens. A user on Instagram commented, “What is Sushmita Sen’s daughter doing with them? (sic).” While the second user commented, “What is Sushmita Sen’s daughter doing with this Cheat Munnawar (sic).” The third fan wrote, “That is Rene? Sushmita Sen’s daughter? (sic).”

Another Bigg Boss fan commented, “Why is Susmita’s daughter there ?! Is she Orry’s girlfriend? (sic).” The fourth comment read, “That’s Sush’s daughter? Kapde nhi diyee bichari ko (That’s Sush’s daughter? Didn’t give clothes to the poor girl) (sic).” The fifth user wrote, “Ye sath mai lakdi… Sushmita ki daughter hai? (Is this girl Sushmita’s daughter?) (sic).”

Munawar Faruqui’s Recent Bigg Boss Reunion

Bigg Boss 17 winner recently attended a Bigg Boss 17 reunion bash which was hosted by the runner-up contestant Abhishek Kumar. However, the spotlight was on the social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani as he grooved to the popular number ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’. While another pic of Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar went viral on the internet where they were seen giving a tight hug to each other.

Other Bigg Boss contestants like Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole attended Abhishek’s Bigg Boss reunion party. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Samarth Jurel decided not to show up at the BB’s bash.

Renee Sen’s Professional Front

On the work front, Renee Sen made her debut appearance as an actress in 2021 in a short film titled Suttabaazi. She also provided her voice for the Mahamrityunjai mantra in Sushmita’s web series Taali. During a conversation with Vogue India about her foray into acting, Renee expressed, “I am determined to carve my own path. I am not looking to replicate my mother, so I have no desire to become another version of her (sic).”

