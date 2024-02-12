Home

Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan Spotted Shooting For Music Video In Kolkata, Fans Go Berserk- Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 17 fame Munawar Faruqui was recently spotted on the streets of Kolkata. It is believed that Hina Khan will also feature in an upcoming music video. See leaked pics.

Kolkata: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been making constant headlines after lifting the Bigg Boss 17 title. Also recently the stand-up comedian made it to the news when he was spotted with Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee at a party. Now as Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan trends on X (formerly known as Twitter), the duo was spotted shooting for an upcoming music video. Take a look at the leaked pics of Munawar and Hina getting prepared for the music video shoot on the streets of Kolkata.

Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan To Feature In Music Video, Shoot Begins

There were several rumours that Munawar Faruqui and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. However, there has been no official announcement. However, Munawar was spotted in the streets of Kolkata shooting for his upcoming music video with actress Hina Khan. There have been multiple fan pages of the celebrities who have been constantly sharing updates on Munawar and Hira’s upcoming music video.

Hina Khan Trends on X (Twitter) Munawar Spotted In Streets Of Kolkata

Here are multiple posts shared on social media that shared the updates on Munawar and Hina’s upcoming music video. Take a look at some of the leaked pics of the duo.

Munawar’s shooting his New MV with Hina khan happening at Kolkata Nazar hi nahi hatt rahi aapse#MunawarFaruqui #MKJW @munawar0018 @Razzakbhai8 pic.twitter.com/NpVHUfLCrL — kshama samra (@kshama27) February 12, 2024

Hina Khan gets ready for a song shoot with Munawar. Now waiting for Munawar’s look. #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/FlFqM9Abt0 — ✧ (@EshaxMun) February 12, 2024

Munawar Faruqi and Hina Khan Leave For Kolkata For Music Video Shoot

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Iqbal Faruqui became the Bigg Boss 17 title winner in January 2024. The comedian entered the house in October 2023. Although he had many ups and downs in his life, he and Abhishek Kumar were the two finalists who made it to the final round on Salman’s show. Ever since lifting the Bigg Boss 17 title Munawar has made headlines from getting mobbed by a sea of humans to tagging along with Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee at a party. The comedian also announced his upcoming stand-up show named, ‘Legends of Abba Kadar.’

