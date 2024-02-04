Home

Munawar Faruqui Mocks Mannara Chopra For Claiming Herself Bigg Boss 17 Winner In Female Category- Watch Viral Video

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in a viral video was seen mocking his fellow Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Mannara Chopra, Aoora and Ankita Lokhande. Watch Video.

Bigg Boss 17: Munwar Iqbal Faruqui who recently lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy after defeating Abhishek Kumar by a huge margin of votes, soon made it to the headlines after mocking his fellow Bigg Boss 17 co-contestants. While Mannara Chopra changed her Instagram bio from Bigg Boss 17 Winner in the female category to Bigg Boss 17 runner-up. In a viral video, Munnawar Farqui was seen mocking several BB contestants and mocked Mannara Chopra indirectly changing her IG bio. Take a look at the viral video.

Munwar Faruqui Mocks His Bigg Boss 17 Co-contestants- Watch Video

During an Instagram live session, Munawar playfully teased someone without mentioning their name, saying, “Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas yhi btana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha voh runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai (Do you all know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That’s all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in the NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category) (sic).”

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Munawar Faruqui’s Journey Post Bigg Boss 17

After Munawar was declared the Bigg Boss 17 title winner, many of his fan followers wished him on his auspicious occasion. Co-incidentally it was his birthday on the day of the Grand Final of Bigg Boss 17.

After winning his trophy Farqui planned for a road show in his home town Dongri, which was mobbed by a sea of humans. The viral video of Munwar Farqui made several rounds on social media and received an endless amount of likes in that video. Munawar also lifted the Biig Boss 17 trophy for his fans and thanked them for choosing him as the winner of the show. Also, there is another video of Munawar Faruqui that showed him celebrating his victory with his son Mikhail. Munawar’s family planned a short surprise for his son and Munawar.

What are your thoughts about Munawar Faruqui lifting the Bigg Boss 17 title? In your case who do you think should have lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy?

