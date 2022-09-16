Munawar Faruqui Slams Break-up Rumours: Munawar Faruqui has slammed the media reports claiming his break-up with girlfriend Nazila. For the unversed, Bombay Times had reported that Munawar and Nazila aren’t dating anymore as they aren’t following each other on Instagram. However, a certain section of fans opined that the couple never followed each other on social media at the very first place. Munawar and Nazila have been dating since December 2021. The Lock Upp winner made his relationship official once he came out of the show with the trophy. Munawar shared a smiling picture of Nazila on his Instagram stories to put an end to the rumours.Also Read - Did Munawar Faruqui And Girlfriend Nazila Break Up Because of Anjali Arora?

MUNAWAR RUBBISHES BREAK-UP RUMOURS

Munawar said in his story, "Yeh kya phook k kar rahe hai ye log? Kya phook rahe hai ye log kya malum (I don't know what are these people smoking or what are they upto)." Fans also got to see a glimpse of Nazila smiling with Munawar as she enjoyed a snow cone on their day out.

Munawar's friendship with Anjali Arora in the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut was also quite in the news. However, once the show was over, the duo denied the dating rumours.

Munawar is an Indian stand-up comedian and rapper.

