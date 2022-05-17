Mumbai: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui has been trending on social media and making headlines ever since he won Lock Upp’s first season. On International Women’s Day, acid attack survivors were called inside the Kangana Ranaut show to share their stories that left the contestants teary-eyed. At that time, Munawar Faruqui had promised one of the acid attack survivor Daulat Bi Khan that he will meet her outside the show. To everyone’s surprise, the stand-up comedian on Monday fulfilled his promise. Taking to his Instagram stories, Munawar shared a photo with Daulat Bi Khan and alongside the picture, he captioned, “Daulat Bi in inspiration and hope. Great meeting you aur duaoon ke le liye shukriya”.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hints at Calling Ananya Panday 'Bollywood Bimbo', Here's What It Means

Here’s the picture that’s trending on social media

Who is Daulat Bi Khan?

In 2010, Daulat Bi Khan, her two sisters and one-year-old niece were attacked with acid by her eldest sister and her husband. Daulat Bi’s brother-in-law wanted to marry her so he could get hold of the only house her mother left her after she passed away. When Daulat refused to marry him, he and his wife decided to ruin her life forever and threw acid on her. No hospital gave her free treatment with 46% burns, so they had to sell their house for the treatment. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Says 'Karan Kundrra Hasn't Asked For Marriage', TejRan Fans Say 'Haaye Shaadi Toh Hogyi Dimag Mein' - Watch

Munawar Faruqui trends big

