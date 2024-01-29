Home

Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17 Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money

Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17 Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money

Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17 Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money

Bigg Boss 17 Winner: bagged the winner’s trophy for Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday (January 28, 2024). Out of all the 21 contestants, Ankita, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui turned out to be the top finalist. Further Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were eliminated.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.