Stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui took to Twitter to voice his dissatisfaction with the cancellation of his latest show which was scheduled to take place on November 28. In an official statement, he reacted to the news and revealed that it was a charity show for the Puneeth Rajkumar Foundation. The comedian mentioned that he never wanted to 'sell the show' in the name of charity.

Faruqui was advised by the Bengaluru police to cancel his Saturday stand-up show at Bengaluru's Good Shepherd venue. There have been threats and credible information that the show could produce "chaos and disturb public peace and harmony, potentially leading to law and order concerns," said the police, adding, "it is believed that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure since he has made offensive statements against the gods of other religions."

The comedian reacted to the cancellation of his programme on Sunday. He said in a tweet, "Artist haar gaya, Nafrat jeeta hai. (Hate has triumphed, and the artist has been defeated.) I'm done! Goodbye! Injustice (sic)." Munawar further wrote, "Month back, my team called Late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will be going to generate from this show in Bangalore! We agreed to not sell the show in the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation (sic)."

Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya.

Faruqui has delivered some exceptional performances in the past. He is known for his acts like ghost story, series of politics in India, doctors, and engineers among others. Earlier this year, he was arrested and spent almost a month in jail after some organisations found his ‘comedy’ offensive. He made lewd statements about Hindu deities and hurting religious sentiments on the show.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the news of Faruqui’s show being cancelled. He said in a tweet: “This is deplorable. Stifling freedom of expression takes many forms but threatening a stand-up comedian’s venue is petty and shameful. (sic).”

