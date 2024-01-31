Home

Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui’s Fan in Trouble, Police Confiscates His Drones During Dongri Roadshow

Munawar Faruqui’s Fan in Trouble, Police Confiscates His Drones During Dongri Roadshow

Fans of Munwar Faruqui landed in legal trouble when Mumbai police caught them flying drones during the visit of Munawar in Dongri. Here's what the Mumbai police has given update on.

Munawar Faruqui’s Fan in Trouble, Police Confiscates His Drones During Dongri Roadshow

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munwar Iqbal Farqui’s fans found themselves in legal trouble when Munawar visited his home town Dongri, Mumbai. Recently the police have lodged an FIR (First Information Report) against the drone camera operator who was capturing the celebration of BB 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Mobbed by a sea of humans Munwar Faruqui lifted his trophy for his fans who supported him. Here’s what we know about the complaint lodged by the Mumbai police.

Trending Now

Mumbai Police Lodges Complaint Against Munawar’s Fan

A person named Arbaaz Yusuf Khan who is a fan of Munawar, was caught by the Mumbai police constable Nitin Shinde, who was on patrolling duty. The cops were vigilant about the situation and quickly informed the police station about the illegal flying of drones during Munawar’s road show in Dongri. The cops quickly rushed to the site and confiscated the drone, as there was no official permission for flying drones during the celebration.

You may like to read

Update On FIR Lodged Against Munwar’s Fan

Now, Mumbai’s Police Commissioner has filed a complaint regarding the illegal flying of drones in Dongri during the roadshow, requiring prior information and permission to use.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had banned flying objects in Mumbai, regarding the safety of the public. Only in certain exceptional cases, aerial objects like drones with cameras were granted permission by the written letter of Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Munawar Faruqui Mobbed By Sea of Humans

After Winning the Bigg Boss 17 title, the comedian flexed his trophy with his fans in his hometown Dongri, Mumbai. Rumuors suggest that Munwar was on his way to meet his sister who lives in the same locality. Recently another video went viral on social media when Munwar met his son Mikhail, the video also showed the comedian celebrating his victory with his son.

Munawar Poses with Salman Khan Writes, ‘Shuriya Bade Bhai’

After defeating Abhishek Kumar with a margin of votes host of the show, Salman Khan declared, Munwar Farqui as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Recently, he shared his victory with his huge fan following on Instagram. Posing with Salman Khan and holding his trophy Faruqui wrote, “Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri).” He also mentioned, “Special thanks to bade Bhai (big brother) @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance… We have done it (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.