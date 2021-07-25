Mumbai: Months after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta faced massive backlash for allegedly using a derogatory term, the cast of the show has now been made to sign an undertaking.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Is NOT Quitting Show, Production Confirms

The cast of the show has been made to sign an undertaking by the production that refrains them from using foul language. Each and every actor associated with the show has signed this undertaking which asks them not to make a casteist or religious remark, ETimes reported. The makers have further asked actors not to hurt any sentiments.

This has come a day after the show's production dismissed the reports of Munmun Dutta quitting the show. Reportedly, Munmun has been absent from the show ever since the casteist comment controversy. However, the production said, "Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect."

Earlier this year, multiple FIRs were registered against Munmun Dutta for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a viral video on social media. Back then, FIR was filed under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

However, the actor later issued an apology and wrote that she never intended to hurt or humiliate anyone. “This is in reference to a video I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of it meaning I immediately took the part down. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same (sic),” she had written.