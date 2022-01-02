Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is slated to enter the ‘Bigg Boss 15‘ house as a challenger with Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. She shares her experience and explains who, in her opinion, deserves to win the Ticket To Finale. The TV actor admits that she is looking forward to entering the home for only a few hours because she is a big fan of ‘Bigg Boss‘.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta and Surbhi Chandna To Enter Salman Khan's Show As Challengers?

“It was an amazing experience because I’m a big fan of the show. I’ve been watching the show for a long time and this is the only non-fiction show that I watch on television. A lot of people think that we are going in as contestants but we are actually going in only for a few hours and to challenge the already existing contestants and to shake them up a little bit. So it was really great and fun,” she says. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Gets Into a Heated Argument With Salman Khan and It Leaves Everyone Shocked

She says that the tasks they are performing were rather fake as it wasn’t really a task for the challengers and they were there to challenge the current contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Gets Angry at Abhijeet Bichukale For Yawning While He Talks, Yells ‘So Jao’

Munmun shares further about her favourite contestants and says: “Well every year we all have our favourites and mine has been Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik this year. Shamita and Nishant are doing so well. I think Shamita played it so well and I really like watching her game. I like Karan and the others’ games as well and I believe everybody deserves to be there cause I think they are all doing well.”

“Even if someone wasn’t doing so well in the first week, now they have come into a great form and are charged up to win the ticket to finale. So, I want to see deserving candidates be there and I would be very happy to see my people, the contestants that I’m supporting be in the finale. I already know who got the ticket as I was there and it’s well deserved. Whoever did the task really well has won and I think only the deserving candidates should be there,” she adds.

“The contestants thought that we had performed the tasks and we had received the ticket to finale. So, it was just to shake them up. It is very difficult to choose because everyone has put in a lot of hard work and whoever won the task was well deserved,” reveals the actress and challenger.

(With inputs from IANS)