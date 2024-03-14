Munmun Dutta Shares First Post After Denying Engagement Rumours With Raj Anadkat: ‘Living My Best Life’

Home

Munmun Dutta dazzles in recent photographs. She posted these radiant pictures shortly after refuting any engagement rumors with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah colleague, Raj Anadkat.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat made headlines when a report claimed that the duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Gujarat. However, hours after both Raj and Munmun clarified and cleared the air as both dismissed the rumours. Now, Munmun has shared her first post on Instagram. The actor can be seen posing near Brooklyn Bridge in the pictures she posted from a recent New York trip.

Munmun is ‘Living her best Life’

Munmun has been sharing a bunch of pictures from her holiday in New York. The actress took to Instagram and shared a bunch of throwback pictures. Her caption read, “Living my best life (dancer emoji). Sharing the last set of pictures from my NYC trip and photoshoot.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

For the unversed, Munmun and Raj portrayed the role of Babita Iyer and Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu respectively on TMKOC. Rumours about the two dating for a long period of time were already on the internet. However, the duo always denied it. Now, when the reports of the duo getting engaged surfaced online, it created a massive stir among the audience.

Denying the rumours, Raj shared a post which read, “Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat.” On the other hand, during a conversation with the Times of India, Munmun also clarified her part when she said, “This news is ridiculous, fake and ludicrous. Zero ounce of truth in it. And frankly, I don’t want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.”

Raj wrote at that time, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussion that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channel your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

