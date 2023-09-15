By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Munna Bhai 3 Coming Soon? Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi in Munna-Circuit Avatars Pose With Director Rajkumar Hirani, Watch Video
Munna Bhai 3 Updates: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi as Munna-Circuit were seen in the same avatars shooting for a project. Fans get excited and speculate if part 3 is in making.
Munna Bhai 3 Updates: Munna Bhai and Circuit aka Sanjay Dutt and arshad Warsi are back! The jodi was spotted in a hospital shooting location with director Rajkumar Hirani and fans of the Munna Bhai franchise are wondering if the third installment of the film is coming soon. A video showing Sanjay and Arshad has gone viral sparking the speculation for Munnabhai 3.
Sanjay Dutt, who essays the role of a silly doctor in the 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was seen sporting the same bright orange shirt. Arshad Warsi too was in a black kurta with a pair of blue jeans. What makes the speculation intriguing is director Rajkumar Hirani, who can also be seen on the set in the viral video as the ‘Munnabhai’ title track played in the background.
The video shows the filmmaker saying, “Ahh, Munna is back!” Just moments after Sanjay Dutt’s entry, Arshad Warsi in his character as Circuit enters and greets everybody.
Reunion of #SanjayDutt, #RajkumarHirani and #ArshadWarsi. What do people say?#Munnabhai3 pic.twitter.com/GGSZ6zwbEq
— Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) September 14, 2023
Fans can hear Rajkumar Hirani say ‘And we are back’ in the video. However, a closer look also points to the possibility of the viral video being a vehicle to generate buzz for an upcoming commercial which possibly feeds off Sanjay Dutt’s persona of Munna Bhai the doctor as the orange shirt is reminiscent of the first part of the franchise.
Check fans’ reactions on Munna Bhai 3:
#Munnabhai3 or #Dunki ….????? pic.twitter.com/WER1QZPoPT
— Film Blocks (@FilmBlocks) September 15, 2023
#MunnaBhai3‘ on cards. #SanjayDutt , #ArshadWarsi‘s viral video.
#Sanjay and #Arshad recently reunited for a project with filmmaker #RajkumarHirani. The viral video showed the two in their looks as #MunnaBhai and #Circuit from the hit film, #MunnaBhaiMBBS.#BrandedFeatures pic.twitter.com/RL798g24px
— RR.FilmsNews (@RohitrajBarwar) September 14, 2023
Doctor, Gandhi ke baad ab to space ya Russia-Ukraine war hi topic ho sakta hai#Munnabhai3 https://t.co/N0LX1u9G9n
— Wizquota (@KVerne2) September 15, 2023
Double excited for this.
Hirani sir, please bring Munna Bhai Chale America #MunnaBhai3 https://t.co/by6KfK9qCs
— R a J i V (@RajivAluri) September 14, 2023
The truth behind the video will unfold in days to come. However, fans speculate Munnabhai 3 is being made.
