Sanjay Dutt Reveals He's Waiting For Munna Bhai 3

Munna Bhai 3 On The Cards? Sanjay Dutt’s Post For Vidhu Vinod Chopra Raises Eyebrows

Sanjay Dutt recently took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a promo of Munna Bhai producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail.

Munna Bhai 3 on the cards? (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sanjay Dutt stepped into the entertainment industry with Rocky back in 1981. Ever since then, he has been a fan favourite because of his charismatic screen presence and powerful dialogues. After being subjected to several ups and downs throughout his professional journey, Sanjay Dutt became one of his most beloved characters to date in 2003 with Munna Bhai MBBS. He was loved by movie buffs as the soft-hearted gangster Munna Bhai. Three years later, in 2006, he recreated the magic of Munna Bhai MBBS with the second installment, Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Sanjay Dutt On Munna Bhai 3

For the last several years, fans have been eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai 3, however, there has been no official update regarding the sequel. Now, Sanjay Dutt has recently talked about the third installment in the Munna Bhai franchise.

The KGF: Chapter 2 actor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped the promo of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial 12th Fail. But what caught everyone’s eye was the caption, which mentioned Munnai Bhat. Sharing the promo on the micro-blogging site, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Film looking great sirji, praying it’s a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai.”

Check out the post below:

Film looking great sirji, praying it’s a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/gqzy3NbwDW — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 2, 2023

For the unversed, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was a part of both Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai as a producer.

Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi’s Viral Video

Recently, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were seen dressed as Munnai Bhi and Circuit in a viral video. We can see Sanjay Dutt reaching a set with director Rajkumar Hirani while the Munnabhai title track was being played in the background. The filmmaker was heard saying, “Ahh, Munna is back!” Next, Arshad Warsi enters in the clip as Circuit and greets everybody. Lastly, Rajkumar Hirani says ‘And we are back’. While it was assumed that the video was from Munna Bhai 3, it turned out that Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Rajkumar Hirani had reunited for an advertisement.

In the meantime, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have joined forces for Welcome Back To The Jungle, the third installment in the Welcome series.

