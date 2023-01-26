Home

Entertainment

Munna Bhai-Circuit Are Back! Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi Share Poster of New Comedy Film, Check Reactions

Munna Bhai-Circuit Are Back! Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi Share Poster of New Comedy Film, Check Reactions

Munna Bhai 3 Happening Soon? Sanjay Dutt – Arshad Warsi Jodi is back for an upcoming comedy film

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi treat fans on January 26 with their film announcement. The popular jodi ‘Munna Bhat and Circuit’ from Munna Bhai MBBS is back on-screen. The duo is teaming up for a new comedy film for Sanjay Dutt’s production. The film is not titled yet, however, the actors promise there’s something entertaining coming. Releasing this year, the Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Sanjay Dutt shared the poster on his social media handles. He wrote, “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned! @threedimensionmotionpictures @official_gauravdubey @sidhaantsachdev5 #3DimensionMotionPictures #MovieAnnouncement UpcomingMovie #WaitForIt”.

Arshad Warsi, on the other hand, wrote, “Finally, it’s happening! Teaming up with my bro @duttsanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours 😉 @threedimensionmotionpictures @dubey___gaurav @sidhaantsachdev5 #3DimensionMotionPictures #SanjayDutt #ArshadWarsi #MovieAnnouncement #UpcomingMovie #WaitForIt”.

Sanjay Dutt – Arshad Warsi fans wanted to see them in Muna Bhai MBBS 3, Check Reactions

Munna and Circuit were loved by the audiences. The success of Munnabhai MBBS was repeated with its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai where the duo was back to playing ‘Bhai’. Their fans were awaiting for the third sequel but this project is something new. One user showed disappointment as he wanted to see Munna Bhai MBBS 3. He wrote, “Kya yeh Munna Bhai series nahi hai, aise mat karo bhai”. Another showed excitement and wrote, “Ab bahot mazza aane wala hai, best jodi till date”.

Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @ArshadWarsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!@3DimensionMP_ @dubey_gaurav @sachdevsidhaant#3DimensionMotionPictures #MovieAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/sIfaZbsbnX — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 26, 2023

In 2022, Arshad Warsi gave an interview where he revealed about playing the role of Circuit. He told Indian Express, “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makarand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!”