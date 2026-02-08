Home

Munna Bhai MBBS dancer Mumait Khan opens up on sudden exit, reveals she was in coma for 15 days: ‘Doctors told me not to…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it’s usually the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, what happens behind the surface, the challenges that an artist goes through, is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such similar story is of Mumait Khan. Known for her electrifying screen presence and memorable performances, she appeared in several hit films across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries. Her dance number in Munna Bhai MBBS gained massive popularity, and she went on to feature in movies ranging from Rowdy Rathore to Pokiri.

However, just as her career seemed to be flourishing, she met with an unfortunate event that suddenly turned around tides for her. For many years, people believed that the actor had voluntarily walked away from the entertainment industry. Years later, Mumait has clarified that a serious brain injury forced her to step away from the industry.

Freak accident that changed everything

In a recent interview, Mumait reflected on the life-altering incident that occurred around 2016. She said, “I didn’t leave the industry. I had an accident. Five nerves in my brain burst. Doctors told me not to work for at least seven years, and even lifting anything was impossible.”

The severity of the injury significantly impacted her health and career. Mumait further shared, “God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study.”

The actor also revealed that she was in a coma for 15 days after the accident. She further revealed that, as she was recovering, she could not return to work for years. It was her mother who supported her financially during that time.

A successful career cut short

Mumait made her film debut with a cameo in the Tamil film Majunu in 2001 before entering Bollywood with Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai. Over the next decade, she appeared in more than three dozen films and carved a niche for herself with a strong presence.

Her last film appearances came around 2016, including the Hindi movie Enemmy and Telugu films Thikka and Dictator.

Where is Mumait Khan today?

Away from the world of the spotlight, Mumait is now 30 and has no regrets about leaving films, as the circumstances were beyond her control. During her time away from the spotlight, she discovered a new passion and eventually launched her own hair and makeup clinic, which is now flourishing.

Reflecting on that phase of self-discovery, she said, “In those seven years, I had a lot of time to think about what I truly loved. I realised it was makeup and hair. In every film, every song, I never repeated a look. Every time, it was different.”

