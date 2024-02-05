Home

Murder Mubarak Teaser: Netflix unveiled the teaser of Homi Adajania's film starring Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar are possible suspects of a murder - WATCH

Murder Mubarak Teaser: Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak,’ starring Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi, will be available on Netflix. The horror, comedy, and thriller will debut on the massive streaming giant on March 15. The teaser caused a major roar on social media ever since it was released on Monday. The movie also stars Suhail Nayyar, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, and Sanjay Kapoor. Pankaj Tripathi plays a non-traditional police officer with a murder probe going on in the Murder Mubarak. The film’s teaser showed Bhavani Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi, looking into a murder. Seven suspects have caught his attention – Sara Ali Khan, the ‘princess from South Delhi,’ Vijay Varma, ‘the deadly lover from Chandini Chowk,’ Dimple Kapadia ‘the eccentric, drunk artist’, Karisma Kapoor, the ‘dream girl of suspense films,’ Sanjay Kapoor, also known as the ‘royal,’ Tisca Chopra, the ‘gossipmonger,’ or Suhail Nayyar, ‘the party animal.’

Murder Mubarak Full Teaser – WATCH

Murder Mubarak’s teaser received immense love on social media. Netizens dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Vijay Verma is such a great actor paired with Pankaj Tripathi.. Looking forward to it.” Another user wrote, “Spoting Role Karishma Kapoor and Sara Ali kha best action movie ❤❤❤ (sic).” The third user wrote, “This story reminds me of “🎥knives out” movie 😊.. with pankaj tripathi touch awesome ❤❤ (sic).” The fourth one said, “Sara ❤️‍🔥👀🥵 and the cast is on fire 🔥 so excited can’t wait for it ❤ (sic).”

Sharing more details about ‘Murder Mubarak‘, Homi Adajania in a statement said, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited.”

Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, has also shared his views. “This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I’ve read was very exciting for me,” he shared.

As per Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, ‘Murder Mubarak‘ is a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres. “True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films.

Directed by Homi Adajania, this mystery thriller is set to take the audience on a ride like never before,” she added. The film was mainly shot in Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)

