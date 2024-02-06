Home

Murder Mubarak Update: 'I'm Netflix's Nepo Baby' Vijay Varma's Humour Surprises Netizens, Amid Announcement Day of The Movie

Murder Mubarak Update: ‘I’m Netflix’s Nepo Baby’ Vijay Varma’s Humour Surprises Netizens, Amid Announcement Day of The Movie

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is currently making headlines after his appearance in an upcoming movie, Murder Mystery. During its announcement day, Vijay said something quite hysterical that caught everyone's attention .

Mumbai: Renowned for his performances in popular Netflix shows such as ‘Lust Stories,’ Vijay Varma recently displayed his sharp wit and playful humor on Instagram, delighting his fans. The amusing interaction took place following the official announcement of his upcoming series, ‘Murder Mubarak,’ set to debut on Netflix on March 15th. During a lighthearted exchange with a member of the Netflix team using the username Kashondelivery, Vijay received a message that humorously said, “Vijay Verma in and as Netflix.” The versatile and effortlessly charming actor, known for his wit, didn’t miss the opportunity to craft a clever response. He jokingly remarked, “I’m Netflix’s nepo baby,” injecting a dose of humor into the eagerly awaited announcement.

Murder Mubarak To Release on March 15, 2024

The Instagram post featuring Vijay’s prompt and whimsical comeback was a hit, earning praise from followers and fans who couldn’t help but admire his comedic timing and playful nature.

Take a look at the Murder Mubarak Teaser:

Vijay ‘versatile’ Varma, who has made an indelible impression with unforgettable performances in a variety of roles, is preparing to start on new projects that will showcase his flexibility as an actor. The actor recognised for deftly switching from negative to positive roles as seen in ‘Dahaad’ and ‘Kaalkoot,’ anticipates a year full of exciting ventures. Fans can look forward to seeing his chameleon-like flexibility as he brings distinct roles to life on screen.

As the countdown to ‘Murder Mubarak’ begins, Vijay’s amusing discussion on social media adds to the enthusiasm among fans eagerly awaiting its debut. Vijay Varma will also appear in Ul Jalool Ishq.

Murder Mubarak Cast

The highly anticipated movie is all set to get released on the OTT giant Netflix, The murder mystery movie casts some of the prominent Bollywood faces. The Murder Mubarak cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara-Alisha Berry, and other actors who are playing the role of supporting characters in the murder mystery movie. The highly anticipated movie is all set to release on March 15, 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates on Murder Mubarak!

