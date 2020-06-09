Bollywood actor Murli Sharma lot her mother Padma Sharma on June 8 after she suffered cardiac arrest at the age of 76. She breathed her last at their residence in Mumbai. The actor lost her father Vrijbhushan Sharma last year, who had passed away at the age of 84. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor-Prabhas Starrer Saaho Postpones Its Release, Will Hit Cinemas Now on THIS Date

For the unversed, the actor is married to Bollywood actor Ashwini Kalsekar. He is often seen essaying roles of a cop or a villain. He has been part of the films such as Singham, Main Hoon Na, Dabangg, Saaho, Street Dancer 3D among others.

He has also featured in several Telugu and Tamil films. Recently, he received much praise for his performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He was also part of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Needevvaru. His wife Ashwini is known for her roles in Jodha Akbar and Badlapur.

RIP Padma Sharma!