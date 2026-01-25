Music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54 due to...

Home

Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54 in Bhubaneswar AIIMS. Read more inside.

The entire music industry is in shock after hearing the heartbreaking news of the death of celebrated composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar. Known for his soulful songs and chart-busting compositions, Majumdar’s demise at the age of 54 has left fans, colleagues, and the film fraternity devastated. Besides being an artist, he was also an emotion for millions who grew up listening to his songs. His untimely death has left an irreplaceable void in the industry.

What was the cause of Abhijit Majumdar’s death?

According to her hospital bulletin, Abhijit Majumdar had a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am on Sunday. He was immediately given CPR as per ACLS protocol. However, “despite all resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived, and he was clinically declared dead at 9:02 am,” the bulletin stated.

