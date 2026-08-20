Mustafa Zahid gets emotional watching Awarapan 2, says ‘Dignity and insane amount of love’ was all he wanted

Awarapan singer Mustafa Zahid said he has carried the songs with him for 19 years, performing them at concerts across cities. He also opened up about his approach when he was contacted about his songs being part of the sequel (Awarapan 2).

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Mustafa Zahid on Awarapan 2 (PC -Instagram)

Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid has reacted to the release of Awarapan 2, nearly two decades after his music and voice became a major part of the original Awarapan. The Pakistani singer-composer, whose songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta became hugely popular after the 2007 film, shared an emotional post after watching the sequel in a theatre. Mustafa took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of himself posing next to the Awarapan 2 poster. He also posted a video of himself watching the film as the opening credits played, featuring his voice and scenes of Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran. “Nearly two decades ago, Awarapan gave me a place in millions of hearts. Tonight, sitting in a theatre watching Awarapan 2, time stood still. In that opening minute, 19 years of my life flashed before my eyes,” he wrote.

Mustafa said he has carried the songs with him for 19 years, performing them at concerts across cities. He also opened up about his approach when he was contacted about his songs being part of the sequel.

“For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy,” he further added.

The singer-composer said he finally feels that he has received what he wanted. He recalled watching the film begin with his voice and hearing the audience cheer.

“Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you.”

Mustafa also congratulated the team behind Awarapan 2 and hinted at a possible return for a third instalment. “Congratulations to Emraan, Disha, Vishesh and everyone at Vishesh Films on this new chapter of Awarapan. Maybe years from now, we’ll meet again for 3.0 … You’re crying, I’m not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mustafazahids)



Amaal Mallik remembers Mustafa Zahid’s contribution

Earlier in June, composer Amaal Mallik had acknowledged Mustafa’s contribution to the original Awarapan soundtrack.

While sharing his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, Amaal tagged Mustafa and wrote: “Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original #MustafaZahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack – My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border @Mustafology. We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original my bro. Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me.”

Mustafa replied to Amaal, “Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love. Take Awarapan legacy to another level, the stage is all yours Mere Bhai.”

Mustafa Zahid was not part of Awarapan 2

Mustafa was not part of the Awarapan 2 album, with the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions affecting collaborations between artists from the two countries. At a concert in Chicago last week, he spoke about the situation and thanked Indian audiences for continuing to support him.

“It is unfortunate that sometimes art has to suffer because of all the politics around the world. So, unfortunately, I am not part of the album, but the amount of love and respect that I have always received from the Indians is absolutely amazing. Thank you so much guys.”

Awarapan 2 released in theatres on August 14. The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, with Shabana Azmi also playing a key role. The sequel has reportedly grossed over ₹153 crore worldwide since its release.