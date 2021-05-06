Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan, who lost her father last month due to cardiac arrest, shared her loving memories with her father for the first time post his death. In a series of her beautiful pictures, Hina captioned stating, “My Dear Daddy, I Miss You.” She shared another candid pic with her father and wrote, “Just Keep Smiling In Heaven My Angel.” Apart from that, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a lovely picture of her father clicking a selfie of his amidst a snowy background. The actor was close to her dad and used to share a lot of funny videos on her Instagram account amid the lockdown. In the loving memory of her father, Hina, shared fond memories with beautiful captions. Also Read - Hina Khan on Nikki Tamboli’s Brother’s Death: 'I Know How It Feels, No One Can Replace a Lost Family Member'

Check out the old pictures of Hina Khan with her father:

Hina Khan’s father died while she was shooting in Kashmir for a music video. The actor rushed back to Mumbai for his final rites and was later tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor has been in isolation ever since. Also Read - Hina Khan Shares a Moving Note After Father's Death, Calls Herself 'Helpless'

Prior to this, after testing positive for COVID-19, Hina Khan had shared a thoughtful post while her home quarantine phase. The actor had stated, “A Helpless Daughter who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her when she needs her the most. Dear people, times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around. But this a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people, do. And I am, was, and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl. Send in your prayers plz. Let there be light. Dua.” Also Read - ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’: Hina Khan Changes Instagram Bio in Loving Memory of Her Father

We pray for her speedy recovery!

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar