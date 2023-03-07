Home

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is serving a jail term in the Rs 200 money laundering case, writes a letter to her alleged girlfriend on Holi, promising her the world once again. He addresses her as 'my bomma, my love, my Jackie'. Read on.

'My Love, My Jackie'! Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi, Promises to 'Return Colours' in Her Life

Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes a love-filled letter for the media, his friends, and actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi. Chandrasekhar, who is currently serving a jail term in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, addresses a hand-written letter to everyone who has been following his version of the story in the case. He further mentions the actor who recently returned as a witness against him after several rounds of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar addresses Jacqueline as ‘my bomma, my love and my Jackie’. In his letter, he promises to fill her life with colours of joy once again. He tells her that he misses her a lot and that she means the world to him. The conman goes on to write that he considers his responsibility to ‘go to any extent’ to ensure her happiness returns this year.

SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR’S HAND-WRITTEN LETTER FOR JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ ON HOLI

Chandrasekhar’s full letter for Jacqueline reads, “I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie (sic).”

The letter comes days after both Nora and Jacqueline agreed to become witnesses in the case by the ED. From their personal accounts, it was revealed that the conman had proposed to both actors in the past and sent them expensive gifts – from properties in exotic locations to cars and luxury bags. In her statement earlier, Jacqueline revealed that she was contacted by Chandrasekhar in 2018 and he introduced himself as someone from the family of the late Jayalalithaa. She said he would contact her from the jail but nobody could ever make out that he was operating from inside the prison at that time. “He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background,” she said.

