Chennai: A video clip has been doing rounds on the internet where a mystery man tried to assault actor Vijay Sethupathi at Bangalore airport. Talking to IANS, a source close to the actor said that the incident in question happened at the Bangalore airport in the early hours of Wednesday. Stating that the incident was not a serious one, the source said that the unidentified person, who was in an inebriated state, was creating a nuisance. Eventually, a minor argument erupted between the two sides after which the actor and his team chose to leave the place. However, the person is believed to have followed the actor and attempted to land a kick.

The blow is believed to have landed on one of those accompanying the actor. Police personnel quickly stepped in to restrain the man while the actor was safely escorted out.

Vijay Sethupathi, however, did not to choose to press charges and no police complaint has been filed against the man.

Watch Viral Video:

The National Film Award-winning artist went to Bengaluru for a shoot, according to reports.