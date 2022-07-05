Na Aana Iss Des Ladoo fame TV actress Natasha Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child with husband Aditya Redij, recently had an intimate traditional ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony. For the baby shower function, Natasha wore a green saree, while dad-to-be Aditya Redij also opted for a traditional look complementing his wife and donned a white kurta pyjama with black nehru jacket.

The actress glowed in a green silk saree with golden border and heavy gold jewellery. The parents-to-be kept the function a low-key affair with just family members around. Natasha shared glimpses of the Godh Bharai ceremony in which her relatives can be seen performing the rituals.

A heavily pregnant Natasha can be seen posing with her mother and father one of the videos as they can be seen gifting her saree, coconut and apply tilak on her forehead. The pregnancy glow is quite visible on mom-to-be’s face.

Aditya and Natasha, who first met on the sets of Na Aana Iss Des Laado, announced their pregnancy on social media earlier this year. The couple is expecting their first baby after being married for eight years.

Check out some more glimpses from Natasha’s baby shower:

