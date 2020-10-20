Naach Meri Rani Song Released: Punjabi pop singer Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi’s song ‘Naach Meri Rani‘ featuring Bollywood actor and dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is out. The song is composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. The song starts with Nora Fatehi as a Robot who listens to Guru Randhawa’s tunes and starts grooving in a black leather jumpsuit with red hair. Later on, the gorgeous diva turns into a Moroccan beauty in a silver outfit, a sparkly full-sleeved crop top with purple hair. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Tiny Bag Costs Rs 3 Lakh; Actor Poses With Guru Randhawa For Nach Meri Rani Promotions

Nora Fatehi flaunts her svelte figure and looks just dazzling and impressive while she flaunts her dance steps on Naach Meri Rani. On YouTube, Guru Randhawa commented: "This is so so special for me. I wanna thank Bhushan sir, Om sir for giving me this opportunity to be in Naach Meri Rani. Our whole team loves you all for your love and support from day one. Thanks Nora, Tanishq, Nikitha, bosco sir and my team at Tseries. Naach Meri Rani is all yours now."

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the song. They danced to the tunes of the song.

Nora Fatehi debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014. She gained recognition with Bigg Boss 9 and later from her dance sequence in Baahubali: The Beginning. She now has several hit films and songs to her credit, including Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Garmi. Meanwhile, Nora was recently seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. The actor joined Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on the show and replaced Malaika Arora who was recovering from COVID-19. After finishing her judging duties until Malaika returned to the show, Nora moved to Goa for a quick trip with her team to have some downtime.