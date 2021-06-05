Mumbai: In a piece of shocking news, Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri has reportedly been arrested on the night of June 4. He has been accused of rape and molestation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestants News: Naagin 3 Star Pearl V Puri Offered Rs 5 cr to Participate in New Season?

As per a report in Bollywood Bubble, Pearl has been accused of raping a girl and has been arrested for the same. The report also cited a source confirming the same. "Pearl has been arrested yesterday (June 4) late-night after a girl and her family filed a rape and molestation case against him in Mumbai. He is now under police custody. We don't know anything apart from this right now," the source said. However, there is no official statement on this so far.

Pearl V Puri has worked in several television shows including Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2. He was also rumoured to be dating his Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna but they both have repeatedly maintained that they are just good friends. Earlier this year, Pearl talked about the same and said, ”I am staying alone in Mumbai, but I have friends who have never let me feel alone. Karishma Tanna is one of those friends who has never let me feel alone in this city. She has played a very important role in taking care of me. She has always been there for me, she is still there and mera bahut saath diya hai. There are many friends who treat me as their family. I feel when you are good to people you find good people too. Staying alone is very difficult, so you need people to rely on and feel that someone is there for you.”