Producer Ekta Kapoor on Thursday confirmed that Naagin 4 will end and start with Naagin 5 immediately after the lockdown. She shared a tweet where she wrote, "Will u b my nagintine????? The update on nagin4/5! @MuktaDhond @BTL_Balaji @anitahasnandani @TanusriDasGupta @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @ChloeJFerns @ColorsTV #MrinalJha". Ekta can be heard saying "I have been asked constantly about Naagin 4, so let me clear the things once and for all. Naagin 4 is getting a fantastic end because you can't start from the middle in order to start a finish. So, we are ending Naagin 4 and then getting back to Naagin 5 immediately".

The TV czarina also thanked actors Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria for being outstanding on the show. Apart from sharing the update, Ekta also agreed that she messed up a bit while working on the fourth season. "I messed up a bit and hope to make up to you all soon. Till then let's give everyone the best season 4 finale ever," Ekta said in the video.

In the end, Ekta thanked Rashami Desai for shooting the last two episodes of Naagin 4 before the strict nationwide lockdown. Thanking Rashami for her special appearance, Ekta wrote: "This will be treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in the two episodes."

However, there were fans of Naagin 4 who didn’t like this decision of Ekta Kapoor. One of them said, “This is so sad! Because of poor script actors are getting replaced and whole season is going to end just like that! Nia, Shayantani & Vijayendra should be in next season at least. They should get their dues.” Another one said, “Dear ekta mam, I respect u v v much. U r a god loving person, didn’t expect this injustice to nia Sharma (as she left twisted3 bcz of Naagin) from u. story was bad. Nia & vj created magic onscreen.We luvd it. Don’t do this cruel thing to them & cast them in N5”.

Speaking about the same, actor Vijyendra told Pinkvilla, “What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don’t know about season 5 yet. I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about.”

Unconfirmed rumours have stated that Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma will not be involved in the fifth season of the show, which will commence shoot after the lockdown.