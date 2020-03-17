Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Naagin 4 actor Rashami Desai is winning hearts with her stint on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show. She always keeps her fans updated with her latest looks and they absolutely go gaga over her. Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures in a sheer bright yellow saree teamed up with a sleeveless white blouse. Also Read - Rashami Desai Finally Shares Photos From Naagin 4 Sets Posing With a Snake - Check Viral Picture

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, kohled-up eyes and a dash of nude lipstick. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, mangalsutra, and bangles on both hands. She finished off her look with hair styled in soft curls leaving the tresses to fall back. Sharing the post, she wrote, “One with the flowers! Can you guess are they real or artificial? #RashamiDesai #RashamiAsShalakha #Naagin4 #ItsAllMagical #love.” (sic) Also Read - Rashami Desai Makes Shocking Statement About Arhaan Khan After Breakup, Says 'He's Not Right For Me, God Bless Him'

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, Rashami’s video went viral on the internet that shows the actor getting her temperature checked before entering the set of her new show Naagin 4 amid coronavirus scare. The video was shared by paparazzi one his page and Rashami even commented on the video with a heart emoji. Producer Ekta Kapoor too commented. She wrote, “Till shoots end today. Naagin getting checked.”



Meanwhile, the first look of Rashami Desai from the sets of Naagin 4 was recently revealed and went viral on social media. Decked in a white ruffle saree and carrying a traditional look, Rashami appeared absolutely lovely. From the looks of it, the actor seems to have shot for a Holi special episode that’s going to be aired this weekend.

This is Rashami’s first screen outing post her Bigg Boss 13 journey. The actor was the third runner up on the show and lost the trophy to Sidharth Shukla. Interestingly, Rashami and Sidharth were rumoured to be dating each other on the sets of their previous show on Colors TV titled Dil Se Dil Tak. The popular show also featured Jasmin Bhasin.