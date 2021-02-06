Naagin 5 February 6, 2021, Finale Written Episode: Today’s Naagin 5 episode starts with the fight between Jay and Bani as they want to kill each other. As Bani is aadhi naagin she has lesser powers and Jay has his own powers along with that of Markat. Jay freezes Bani and she has lost all her powers. Now, she won’t be able to kill Jay. She would be needing some extra powers now to kill Jay. Also Read - Kuchh Toh Hai: Sharad Malhotra Reveals Naagin 5 To Be Relaced With Supernatural Show's Spin-Off

As Veeranshu hears baby's voice, he follows Bani and helps her in getting Back. Once Bani gets unfreeze, she goes outside and sees Jay is standing out of the cottage. Jay tells Bani that he threw Veer.

Bani cries out loud as she thinks Veer is no more. She is heartbroken to see Jay in this avatar as he has killed Pandit, Panditain, Markat and many more. Jay says you can sit back and relax and mourn the loss of all those who died. Jay takes Markat's avatar and Bani takes naagin's avatar but Jay takeovers Bani's powers. As soon as Jay looks at the planets, Bani takes her avatar and pierce tomach with a big iron rod. He struggles with his life.

Bani goes out and saves Veeranshu who is seen hanging from a rock. Veer’s memory comes back and he reminds Bani of showing him some love. They both hug each other and cry as they were parted.

Meanwhile, Jay tried to kill Bani- Veer with fireballs and Bani confesses Veer that she is pregnant. They discuss in between they will she deliver baby boy or girl. A big fireball comes from the sky and kills Bani and Veer. But leave behind their newborn baby.

Yes, Bani and Veer’s baby is here and the new Naagin series will be based on the children now.