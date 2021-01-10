Naagin 5, January 10, 2021, Written Episode: Today’s Naagin 5 episode starts with the new entry who calls himself farishta. He plays some tricks with Veer’s family so that Bani comes to know that he is the real angel. The farishta is angry with Bani that she was given a task which she has not fulfilled. Bani visits Lord Shiva to ask a few questions about her life and decisions. Lord Shiva takes another baba’s avatar and convey’s his message that Bani has done absolutely right. Also Read - Naagin 5, January 9, 2021, Written Episode: Jay's Plan to Kill Bani With Trishul, New Enemy Enters

The panditain is dead. Jay has killed her because she was going to Bani to expose him. Jay takes naag's avatar and bites her. The baba inside the cave and Bani finds panditain.

Veer and Bani hug each other for longer duration. Veer is surprised by Bani's emotions and they both cry while romancing. Veeranshu confesses his love for Bani. He said, "Mein tumse behad mohobbat karta hoon".

Bani warns one of Veer’s cousin that he will be punished for his work. The farishta tries to kill Veer but Bani saves him. So , the farishta plays another game and plays with Veer’s mind. Veer now doesn’t recall who Bani is. Veer treats Bani as a new maid. Veer orders her to make a cup of coffee.

Farishta wanted that Bani should take revenge from cheel (vultures). He wants Bani to kill Veer. As soon as Bani leaves the kitchen, Jay enters the kitchen with his naag avatar.

Bani comes in her room where Veer is already there. She tries to remind Veer that Bani is her wife. But he makes fun of her. Veer thought it’s his brothers plan to tell Bani but they refused.

Jay, on the other hand, convinces his cousins to fool Bani and use this time to betray Veer. Bani breaks down in front of his sister. She tells that she was sent here to take revenge, instead she married Veeranshu. Now, the farishta will not leave Veer.