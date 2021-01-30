Naagin 5 January 30, 2021, Written Episode: In tonight’s episode of Naagin 5, Bani and Veeranshu romance in the kitchen while fighting to come outside the kitchen. Veer argues with Bani to leave the kitchen duties and come out so that she can meet Rani once. Veer sees water drops on Bani’s face and wipes it from his face including her lips. Veer takes her outside the kitchen so that Bani and Rani come together and after forcing Bani, she comes out. Also Read - Naagin 5 January 24, 2021, Written Episode: Bani Wants to Save Veer From Her Enemies, Asks Jay For Help

Veer then calls Rani and see that she is not inside the hall. Veer then takes Bani upstairs to check if Rani is there is not. From inside, he knows that Bani is Rani and she is pretending her two sides to confuse Veer. Veer is trying hard to make sure that the game of Bani-Rani ends. As soon as he enters the room, he sees someone is sleeping on the bed. Meera says it is Rani who is resting. As Veer picks the blanket, he see pillows lying on the bed. Then he shouts on Bani, and asked her why she was playing with him.

After a few minutes, Jay takes Rani's avatar and enters the room. Everyone in the room were in shock to see Rani and Bani together. No one knows that it is Jay behind this. Rani aka Jay says Bani is sasta version of Rani.

Jay aka Rani takes Veer for a long drive and everyone else are speechless as they don’t know who is the person behind Rani’s character. Jay is the only enemy of Bani who purposefully wants to kill her. He tries many fail attempts to kill Bani, but now Bani is finally going to defeat Jay.

Bani tries her best to find Veeranshu, she roams in the streets but didn’t find. She cries out loud and talks to her baby that she won’t let anything happen to the father.

Jay takes Veer to an isolated place and throws him inside a cave. Veer tries to rescue him from the cave but he couldn’t as he is not that much powerful. Jay will now go and kill Bani.