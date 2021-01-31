Naagin 5 January 31, 2021, Written Episode: In today’s episode of Naagin 5, Jay takes Bani to a haunted place inside the jungle so that he can kill him easily. But Bani goes there where Veeranshu has been kept. Jay hides Veer inside a basement. As soon as Bani enters the place, she listens to some strange noise from the floor. As she bends, she feels that Veeranshu has been there and he is trying to come out. Veeranshu gets angry at Bani as he thinks she is the one who plays games and wants to kill him. Then after some time, Veer confesses that he is getting attracted towards Bani and at the same point, he hates her so much. Bani cries out loud as she doesn’t understand what’s happening with her. She wants to figure out who is behind the master plan? Also Read - Naagin 5 January 30, 2021, Written Episode: Bani Comes to Know That Jay Will Kill Her

Jay takes her to some other house and asks her to rest for some time. Veer, on the other hand, goes back to his house. He gets irritated as he listens to the baby’s crying voice. He wants to know from where is the baby’s voice coming. Also Read - Naagin 5 January 24, 2021, Written Episode: Bani Wants to Save Veer From Her Enemies, Asks Jay For Help



Bani comes to know that his biggest enemy is Jay who has taken Markat’s powers. Bani goes to the jungle and Jay follows her. They both fight face-to-face with words that why did he do all this. Jay accepts that he killed Markat and took all her superpowers. When Jay told bad things about Veer, Bani slaps him and tells him that she thought he was close friend. Jay laughs out loud.

Bani holds Jay’s collar and throws him far with the help of her power. Jay takes Markat’s avatar and makes her in shock. He said, “Meine apni maa ko mara hi nai hai uski saari shaktiyan leli hai”. Bani and Jay fight in their respective avatars. Bani takes the advantage and throws a tree’s branch on Jay, which makes Jay weak.

Who will win at the end? Bani or Jay?