Naagin 5, January 9, 2021, Written Episode: Today’s episode starts with Jay and Veer’s argument on silly discussions. Veer warns Jay that if he troubles any of them or the family then he will be screwed. Veer lets Jay stay in his house because he kills Markat, who is Bani’s enemy. On the same side, Jay has a big plan to destroy Bani and Veer. Jay has not killed Markat. She is alive. Markat and Jay together planned to kill aadhi naagin Bani. In the flashback, Jay is seen holding a trishul and explains Markat that she will kill Bani with this trishul. When Markat leaves her safe area to know the further plan, Jay kills Markat with this trishul. Jay uses both his hands and inserts trishul on Markat’s stomach. Also Read - TRP Report Week 52: Anupama Reigns In The First Spot, Imlie Surpasses Kundali Bhagya, TMKOC is Back In Top 5

Jay has killed Markat and taken all his powers. His plan is to kill Bani now and to take her powers too. A woman inside the caves, witnessed Jay’s plan and she wants to save Bani now. Also Read - Naagin 5 Written Update, January 3, 2021: Veer Gets His Superpowers Back; Jay Kills Markat

On the other hand, Bani and Jay are attending a family gathering. They danced to Dil Diyan Gallan song. They show love for each other and romance. Jay wants a kill from Bani but she refuses. Veer gets upset and wants Bani to come and uplift his mood. Also Read - Naagin 5 Written Update, January 2, 2021: Jay Plans With Markat to Kill Veeranshu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vãñìl-övër (@vanil_overs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



A new entry takes place in the show. He arrives at the celebration at Veer’s house and will even dance with Bani. But the latter will get negative vibes from him. Bani tries to recall if she knows him but she will not recall anything. Bani asks Lord Shiva to give some hints as if she even knows him or not.

Meanwhile, the woman who was inside the cave and wants to save Bani, enters Veer’s house. But, Jay gets to know about her and he takes her to the terrace. She is a panditain whose husband was killed by Jay and now he tries to kill her so that no one knows his plan.

Bani tries to find more about the new boy who has made an entry into the house. They meet face to face and the new boy warns Bani to play her game properly.