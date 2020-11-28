Naagin 5 October 28, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s Naagin episode begins with Markat trying to kill Bani who is lying on the floor shouting for help but as soon as Markat raises her sword, Veer and Jay enter to stop her. Also Read - Naagin 5 November 22, 2020 Written Update: Markat Locks Bani Inside The Shiv Temple, Creates Bani's Lookalike To Kill Veer

The scene goes into a flashback – 20 minutes later – Also Read - Naagin 5 November 21, 2020 Written Update: Veer And Jay Are Brothers? Reveals Markat

Bani is seen entering the cave with a fire torch. From the other side, Markat also enters the cave with a different fire torch. Bani tries to jump from one side to another to reach Lord Shiva’s statue. Meanwhile, Veer, who is outside the cave in the jungle is trying to find Bani to save her from Markat. Veer is seen asking Jay that where is Bani, but he doesn’t say anything. Veer then goes inside the jungle to search Bani. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spoiler Alert: Bani, Markat To Have Face-Off, Veer To Choose Between Bani And His Mother Markat?

Inside the cave, Markat throws Bani with her naagin tail and shows her power. Bani says “Shiv Shambu, Bolenath is the only one who has the maximum powers and your powers are nothing in front of him”. Markat becomes a bird and targets Bani, she tries to kill her as she argues with Veer’s mother. Markat can be seen saying: “Ab tuje maarne se pehle tujhe darana hi hoga”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunne mein aaya hai … (@colorstv)



Meanwhile, Jay stops Veer from meeting Bani and tries to remember where Bani will be.

Markat, inside the cave, holds Bani and ties her with tree branch. Jay finally tells Veer that Markat is the one who has taken Bani inside the cave to kill her. On insisting that who is Markat, Jay said that she is your mother i.e. Chandrakala Singhania. Now, Veer is aware that his mother is naagin and Jay is also Markat’s son and his stepbrother.

Markat ties Bani with a knot and tries to kill her. As soon as Markat tries to cut Bani with a sword, Veer and Jay stop her and hold their mother’s hand. Veer becomes bird and Jay turns into a snake to take revenge.

Markat’s war of words starts with her both sons Veer and Jay as they save Bani. Markat opens about her negativity and superpowers and challenges the three of them. She later disappears all of a sudden.

Veer and Jay fight as they are stepbrothers. On the other hand, Bani clears in front of Jay that she cannot trust him anymore as he has betrayed her.

When Bani, Veeer and Jay enter their home, Mira took her inside the room where injured Markat as Chandrakala Singhania was lying on the bed. The whole family confessed that she was hit in an accident and Markat started crying and said: ‘I don’t know what happened to me’.

When Veer tries to romance with Bani, she refuses to go inside the bedroom with him as she is keeping an eye on Markat who is trying to act smart with the whole family.

The promo of the upcoming episode of Sunday shows that Markat has two avatars.

Watch this space for more updates on Naagin 5.